Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha

28 January 2022 - 08:07 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Business Day TV talks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha about their stock picks.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Friday after turbulent week

The local bourse needs to gain 1.8% to reach last week’s close, with markets still volatile as rising energy costs fuel inflation jitters
Markets
2 hours ago

Market data — January 27 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Markets
11 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Hawkish Fed dampens JSE mood

Locally, the Reserve Bank’s decision to increase its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis comes as no surprise
Markets
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen defends sale that ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Shell strikes oil and gas in Namibia, say sources
Companies
3.
Mineworkers’ fund backs Africa’s digital future ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Old Mutual applies to have ‘fatally flawed’ Moyo ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sasol’s chemicals business soars despite lower ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.