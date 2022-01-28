Companies Shareholders move to block Tongaat Hulett rights offer A consortium of investors is trying to stop the proposed takeover of the group by Zimbabwe’s Rudland family B L Premium

A consortium of Tongaat Hulett shareholders is trying to to block the proposed controversial rights offer that could see the Rudland family-owned Magister take over the sugar producer.

Magister Investments has offered to underwrite Tongaat’s rights issue by as much as R2bn, generating controversy and calls for transparency over its plans for the sugar producer. Minority shareholders have accused it of staging a takeover disguised as a capital raise...