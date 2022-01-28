Companies

Clover and unions back at the negotiating table as wage impasse intensifies

The courts have granted Clover an interdict, while labour movements abroad support the SA unions’ wage strike

28 January 2022 - 16:03 MICHELLE GUMEDE
Civil organisations and unions picket on Robert Sobukwe Road near Cape Town International Airport in solidarity with the thousands of Clover workers who have been on strike since November last year. Date: 27 January 2022: Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Civil organisations and unions picket on Robert Sobukwe Road near Cape Town International Airport in solidarity with the thousands of Clover workers who have been on strike since November last year. Date: 27 January 2022: Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Clover management and unions representing company workers are meeting the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition in Pretoria on Friday for a second round of negotiations as the 10-week wage strike continues.

Led by the general secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Zwelinzima Vavi, the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) and the General Industries Workers Unions of SA (Giwusa) were locked behind closed doors in discussions with government and Clover management.

Union members have been on strike since November 22 in a wage and retrenchment dispute with Clover.

The delisted dairy food and beverage group, which was bought by an Israeli consortium in 2019 for R4.8bn, has turned to the courts on several occasions to stop the strike, while the unions have leveraged their numbers to frustrate the company through sustained demonstrations including a ‘boycott Clover campaign’.

Clover was afforded some relief when on Tuesday it was granted an interdict against individual Giwusa members it accused of being involved in the destruction of property, interruption of trade and looting at several retailers around the country.

The courts also ordered Giwusa and Fawu to publicly denounce all forms of violence and intimidation against any non-striking workers and third parties.

“The right to strike is constitutionally protected, but this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable,” Clover spokesperson Steven Velthuysen said in a statement.

The court action comes against the backdrop of increasing pickets in support of workers’ demands.

The national wage strike orchestrated by unionised Clover workers ballooned into a global picket this week, with labour movements around the world picketing in solidarity with SA workers in what was touted as an ‘International Day of Action’.

Trade unions in Austria, Belgium, Brazil, England, Nigeria, Sweden and in three cities in the US, joined the Clover workers’ strike, picketing outside SA or Israeli embassies and consulates in their countries.

Outside the SA high commission in London, picketing workers of the Socialist Alternative in England Wales and Scotland and the National Education Union called on the SA government to use its power to step in and institute pay increases for workers, vowing to intensify support for Clover workers across the UK.

Israel’s central bottling company, which owns Clover through the Milco SA Consortium, has come under fire for restructuring it has implemented at the company that has seen 850 job losses. However, unions claim some 2,000 workers have been retrenched.

Several Palestine solidarity organisations, including the SA BDS Coalition and the Palestine Solidarity Alliance, have affirmed their support for the striking workers and draw parallels between apartheid SA and Israel . 

gumedemi@businesslive.co.za

 

Clover appeals to court after workers strip products from shelves

Dairy foods company seeks order barring union members from disrupting business operations
National
1 week ago

CCMA compels Clover to pay striking workers their 13th cheque

But unions say the stoppage will continue until there is clarity on bonuses for workers who have since been recalled to work
Companies
2 weeks ago

Clover under pressure as strike intensifies

Unions call for countrywide consumer boycott and occupation of factories
Business
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen defends sale that ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Old Mutual applies to have ‘fatally flawed’ Moyo ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Shell strikes oil and gas in Namibia, say sources
Companies
4.
Mineworkers’ fund backs Africa’s digital future ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sasol’s chemicals business soars despite lower ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Clover stands firm on retrenchments as national strike drags on

Companies

LETTER: Unions blind to dangers

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.