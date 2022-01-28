Clover and unions back at the negotiating table as wage impasse intensifies

Clover management and unions representing company workers are meeting the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition in Pretoria on Friday for a second round of negotiations as the 10-week wage strike continues.

Led by the general secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Zwelinzima Vavi, the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) and the General Industries Workers Unions of SA (Giwusa) were locked behind closed doors in discussions with government and Clover management.

Union members have been on strike since November 22 in a wage and retrenchment dispute with Clover.

The delisted dairy food and beverage group, which was bought by an Israeli consortium in 2019 for R4.8bn, has turned to the courts on several occasions to stop the strike, while the unions have leveraged their numbers to frustrate the company through sustained demonstrations including a ‘boycott Clover campaign’.

Clover was afforded some relief when on Tuesday it was granted an interdict against individual Giwusa members it accused of being involved in the destruction of property, interruption of trade and looting at several retailers around the country.

The courts also ordered Giwusa and Fawu to publicly denounce all forms of violence and intimidation against any non-striking workers and third parties.

“The right to strike is constitutionally protected, but this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable,” Clover spokesperson Steven Velthuysen said in a statement.

The court action comes against the backdrop of increasing pickets in support of workers’ demands.

The national wage strike orchestrated by unionised Clover workers ballooned into a global picket this week, with labour movements around the world picketing in solidarity with SA workers in what was touted as an ‘International Day of Action’.

Trade unions in Austria, Belgium, Brazil, England, Nigeria, Sweden and in three cities in the US, joined the Clover workers’ strike, picketing outside SA or Israeli embassies and consulates in their countries.

Outside the SA high commission in London, picketing workers of the Socialist Alternative in England Wales and Scotland and the National Education Union called on the SA government to use its power to step in and institute pay increases for workers, vowing to intensify support for Clover workers across the UK.

Israel’s central bottling company, which owns Clover through the Milco SA Consortium, has come under fire for restructuring it has implemented at the company that has seen 850 job losses. However, unions claim some 2,000 workers have been retrenched.

Several Palestine solidarity organisations, including the SA BDS Coalition and the Palestine Solidarity Alliance, have affirmed their support for the striking workers and draw parallels between apartheid SA and Israel .

