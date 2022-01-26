Companies

WATCH: What to expect from SIU’s probe into Telkom deals

Business Day TV speaks to Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx

26 January 2022 - 20:35
The Special Investigating Unit has been authorised to probe wrongdoing in Telkom's sale of three businesses. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SEBEKO
The Special Investigating Unit has been authorised to probe wrongdoing in Telkom's sale of three businesses. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SEBEKO

Telkom has been accused of corruption and maladministration. The Special Investigating Unit will be looking into the allegations, which go back as far as 2006. The probe primarily involves the group’s foray into Nigeria and Mauritius with the disposals of iWayAfrica, Africa Online Mauritius and Multi-Links. Business Day TV spoke to Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx for more detail on the matter.

