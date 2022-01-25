Companies

WATCH: Opportunities abound in SA bond market

Business Day TV talks to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg

25 January 2022 - 21:18
Picture: 123RF/ SEBASTIEN DECORET
Picture: 123RF/ SEBASTIEN DECORET

Despite the prospect of higher interest rates in 2022, SA bonds are faring well and outperforming their global peers. Business Day TV caught up with RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg to discuss why local bonds are in favour.

