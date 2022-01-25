NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Opportunities abound in SA bond market
Business Day TV talks to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg
25 January 2022 - 21:18
Despite the prospect of higher interest rates in 2022, SA bonds are faring well and outperforming their global peers. Business Day TV caught up with RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg to discuss why local bonds are in favour.
