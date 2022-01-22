STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV talks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments and Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers
22 January 2022 - 08:17
Tackling your questions tonight are Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments and Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers.
