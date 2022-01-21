WATCH: The week in perspective

Companies

21 January 2022
Mounting expectations of rapid US Fed tightening has dominated market sentiment so far in 2022, but not all central banks are on the same page.

To put the week into perspective Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University; and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes.

