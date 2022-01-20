Companies

Algorithms will tell you what to try on at the Amazon fashion store

Amazon keeps a record of every good a customer scans so its algorithms personalise clothing recommendations

20 January 2022 - 11:45 Jeffrey Dastin
Amazon’s upcoming physical fashion store is seen in an undated photograph obtained on January 19 2022. Picture: AMAZON.COM/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Amazon’s upcoming physical fashion store is seen in an undated photograph obtained on January 19 2022. Picture: AMAZON.COM/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

Amazon's recipe for the department store of the future includes algorithmic recommendations and what one corporate director called “a magic closet” in the fitting room.

The online retailer is making another push to grow its fashion business, announcing on Thursday it will open its first-ever apparel store in 2022, with a tech twist. “We wouldn't do anything in physical retail unless we felt we could significantly improve the customer experience,” said Simoina Vasen, a MD.

At 2,787m2, the planned “Amazon Style” shop near Los Angeles is smaller than the typical department store. Model items are on the racks, and customers scan a code using Amazon's mobile app to select the colour and size they would like. To try on the clothes, which are stored in the back, shoppers enter a virtual queue for a fitting room that they unlock with their smartphone when it is ready.

Inside, the dressing room is “a personal space for you to continue shopping without ever having to leave,” Vasen said. Each has a touchscreen letting shoppers request more items that staff deliver to a secure, two-sided closet “within minutes,” she said.

“It’s like a magic closet with seemingly endless selection,” Vasen said.

The touchscreens suggest items to shoppers too. Amazon keeps a record of every good a customer scans so its algorithms personalise clothing recommendations. Shoppers can fill out a style survey as well. By the time they arrive in a fitting room, employees have already deposited customers’ requested items and others that Amazon has picked.

Shoppers can opt out with a concierge’s help, Amazon said.

Amazon has unveiled tech to help customers choose outfits before. The company has surpassed Walmart as the most-shopped clothing retailer in the US, according to analyst.

But it still has room to expand and compete with the likes of Macy’s and Nordstrom, which have opened smaller-format stores. Amazon’s line-up of physical grocery and convenience shops have yet to upend brick-and-mortar retail.

The company’s new store aims to attract a broad range of shoppers with hundreds of brands, Vasen said, declining to name examples.

It has hundreds of associates, and no cashier-less checkout like some Amazon stores, Vasen said. Still, using a biometric system known as Amazon One, customers can pay with a swipe of their palm. 

Reuters

Amazon project will be built on ‘ground zero’, First Nations argue

The Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin indigenous council is opposing the construction of modern offices and a park
National
16 hours ago

Five reasons Microsoft is making Activision Blizzard its biggest deal

The $68.7bn cash deal is meant to allow the company to compete with bigger players
News
23 hours ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Meta’s mega monopoly on our data under the microscope

A British class-action lawsuit claims the tech giant has short-changed users
Opinion
1 day ago
