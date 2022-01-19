NEWS LEADER
WATCH: BLSA on Bain’s resignation from the organisation
Business Day TV talks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of BLSA
19 January 2022 - 20:23
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) has accepted consulting firm Bain’s decision to withdraw from the business body, following a backlash over its involvement in the capture of the SA Revenue Service (Sars). Business Day TV spoke to Busi Mavuso, CEO of BLSA for more detail.
