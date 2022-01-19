NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Are property stocks set to build on 2021’s growth?
Business Day TV caught up with property analyst at Nedbank CIB, Ridwaan Lonaat
19 January 2022 - 19:57
SA’s listed property index hit a nine-year high in 2021. Business Day TV caught up with property analyst at Nedbank CIB, Ridwaan Lonaat, for a look at whether this momentum can be sustained in 2022.
