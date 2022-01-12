Companies

Checkout.com’s valuation nearly doubles to $40bn after funding round

Fintech start-up will use proceeds to launch new products and deepen its involvement in the Web3 space

12 January 2022 - 18:55 Manya Saini and Niket Nishant
Checkout.com said on Wednesday its valuation more than doubled to $40bn in a year, following a $1bn investment in the financial technology (fintech) start-up that will be used to launch products and further its involvement in the so-called Web3 space.

Several new and existing investors including Altimeter, Dragoneer, Franklin Templeton, Singapore’s GIC, the Qatar Investment Authority, Tiger Global, the Oxford Endowment Fund, and a “large West Coast mutual fund management firm” participated in the round, the company said.

The fundraise comes a year after the London-based company’s previous round of investment, in which it raised $450m and notched a valuation of $15bn.

Change in how consumers use financial services and a pandemic-driven rise in digital channels have drawn investor interest in fintechs, prompting global investors to ramp up bets on the sector.

Founded in 2012, Checkout.com offers electronic payment solutions that simplify payment processes for businesses. The company, which serves high profile names such as Netflix, Grab and Coinbase Global, also offers fraud monitoring services on its platform.

The latest funding will be used to invest in the US market to meet high demand and launch a new platform to ease payments within online marketplaces, the company said.

Checkout.com, which is already testing a service to settle transactions for merchants with digital currencies, said it will also use the latest capital infusion to explore more opportunities in the Web3 — a term for a utopian version of the internet that is decentralised.

Reuters 

