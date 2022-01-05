Companies Telkom heads to court again over Icasa’s spectrum auction The latest move has cast doubt on whether bidding can take place by March B L Premium

SA’s telecoms regulator has accused Telkom of deliberately working to stall the upcoming auction of radio frequency spectrum, as the latter filed yet another case against it, citing a number of flaws in the auction process.

This has cast doubt on whether the bidding can take place by March as planned, dealing another blow to a local industry aiming to lead in new technologies such as 5G...