Companies

German magazine says former BMW employee charged with 18 counts of corruption

The man was also allegedly charged with 33 counts of breach of trust at the expense of BMW

05 January 2022 - 13:47 Miranda Murray
A BMW showroom in Munich, Germany, November 4 2020. File picture: ANDREAS GEBERT/BLOOMBERG
A BMW showroom in Munich, Germany, November 4 2020. File picture: ANDREAS GEBERT/BLOOMBERG

Berlin — Prosecutors in Munich have charged a former senior employee of BMW with corruption and of having defrauded the German carmaker of millions of euros, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported.

The man was charged with 18 counts of commercial corruption and 33 counts of breach of trust at the expense of BMW, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday, citing a court spokesperson.

BMW could not be immediately reached for comment. According to the Munich court, damages to BMW amounted to €2.7m.

The former employee allegedly received €2.4m in kickbacks between 2007 and 2015 in exchange for awarding contracts.

In total, five people have been charged, including the MD of the now-insolvent consulting firm.

A court spokesperson said all five denied the charges.

Reuters

Dubai is growing on the back of smuggled African gold

The UAE rejects any involvement in illegal practices, while African exporters say tons of their gold goes missing in Dubai every year
Companies
1 week ago

EOH hits back at R39m tax allegation

Company rejects a media report containing the allegations that it owes taxes to the SA Revenue Service as ‘replete with factual inaccuracies’
Companies
1 month ago

NatWest could face criminal probe

Group told it is in breach of an agreement not to prosecute due to illicit transactions by former traders
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pepco CEO Andy Bond to leave in March due to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sanlam fails in its bid to gain lion’s share of ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Nepi Rockcastle names interim CEO and CFO
Companies / Property
4.
US-listed Digital Realty gets major stake in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Adapt IT delists as Volaris takes control for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Credit Suisse and US approach deal about Mozambique bond scandal

Companies / Financial Services

JPMorgan probed in Petrobras oil bribery scheme in Brazil

Companies / Financial Services

Amazon to probe corruption claims against its lawyers in India

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.