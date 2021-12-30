Companies

Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars over safety issues

More than 475,000 of Tesla’s Model 3 and Model S electric cars are recalled to address rear-view camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing

30 December 2021 - 16:17 Hyunjoo Jin and Akash Sriram
Tesla Model 3. Picture: REUTERS
Tesla Model 3. Picture: REUTERS

Tesla is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rear-view camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the US road safety regulator said.

The US electric vehicle manufacturer is recalling 356,309 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rear-view camera issues and 119,009 Model S vehicles due to front hood problems.

“Unavailability of the rear-view camera display may affect the driver’s rear view and increase the risk of a collision,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issues with its Model 3 and Model S cars, the NHTSA said.

Tesla shares were down 1.1% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Reuters

Elon Musk exercises all of his Tesla stock options expiring in 2022

With the option exercise on 1.6-million shares on Tuesday, he has exercised all of the options on 22.8-million shares, which are due to expire in ...
Companies
1 day ago

Tesla gaming feature sparks US safety probe into 580,000 cars

Passenger Play in vehicles sold since 2017 may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash, agency says
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Elon Musk exercises all of his Tesla stock ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Dubai is growing on the back of smuggled African ...
Companies
3.
Office sector is the best rent payer among ...
Companies / Property
4.
Angola’s kwanza makes best gains against the US ...
Companies
5.
Estate planning: What to consider
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.