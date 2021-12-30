Goldman Sachs holds on to top spot in deal making for a fifth year

Goldman Sachs held on to the top spot in deal making during a record year.

The investment bank was the No. 1 adviser on M&A for the fifth year in a row, as measured by the total dollar value of transactions it handled, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Goldman’s dominance comes as global M&A and related deals surpassed $5-trillion in volume for the first time. The bank advised on more than $1-trillion worth of deals, giving it a market share of more than 24%, the data show.

The fees Goldman collected from that work — more than $4bn for the first nine months of 2021 — easily topped the earnings of each of its closest rivals, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, according to filings by the banks. The fees don’t include those for work completed in the fourth quarter, which will be disclosed in later filings.

Equity deals and many forms of debt issuance across the industry also hit all-time highs. Goldman is also the top bookrunner on initial public offerings globally, the data show.

“We’ve been pretty microscopically focused to be strong in every subsector of the economy,” Dan Dees, Goldman’s co-head of investment banking, said in an interview. He said the bank has been investing in healthcare, technology and financial sponsors’ businesses.

“We very deliberately flooded the zone in the places we thought we saw secular growth and secular opportunity,” Dees said.

In a record M&A year, competition has been as stiff as ever. Barclays gained share to be the most active European bank, rising above Credit Suisse this year. Evercore posted the largest jump in volumes of the top boutique firms, with more than $100bn in deal volume more than the year before, the data show. Rothschild jumped into the top 10, while UBS Group fell out.

“This was a banner year in every respect — number of transactions, dollar volume of transactions, activity with corporates, activity with private equity firms,” said Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore’s co-chairperson and co-CEO. “The continued buildout of our healthcare and technology and information businesses have been huge contributors this year, and also the increased globalisation of our business.”

There are signs that the deal boom will continue. Private equity firms are in the market to raise record funds, while some advisers believe mega-deals are poised to make a comeback.

And with that, could come another spate of hiring.

“You’ll see us in the new year continuing to hire more bankers to take advantage of the opportunity, and embrace this growth mindset over the next cycle,” Dees said.