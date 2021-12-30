Companies

Foreign carmakers interested in Ford plant in India, minister says

Ford is expected to wind down operations at its vehicle and engine manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu by 2022

30 December 2021 - 13:36 Sudarshan Varadhan
Picture: 123RF/hatdesbalkans
Picture: 123RF/hatdesbalkans

Chennai  — Foreign automakers have indicated an interest to the government of India’s Tamil Nadu state in acquiring Ford ’s plant there, the state industries minister said on Thursday, after inconclusive talks with the Tata Group.

Ford announced plans to stop production in India in September, as it did not see a path to profitability there. The carmaker expected to wind down operations at its vehicle and engine manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu by 2022.

“Early stage talks are going on,” Thangam Thennarasu, industries minister of Tamil Nadu told Reuters, adding that he could not give details of which firms were interested.

“It is eventually up to Ford as it will be a commercial arrangement. We are merely facilitating talks between the companies,” he said.

Thennarasu said the Tata Group had also shown an interest in buying the Ford plant, having met the state’s chief minister and visited the plant for a preliminary study but the state government had yet to hear from them about any deal.

“It is now up to them to make an official announcement,” Thennarasu told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Ford India will wind down operations at a second factory, in Gujarat state, by the fourth quarter of 2021 and vehicle and engine manufacturing in the Tamil Nadu plant by 2022, the company said in September.

Ford has the capacity to produce about 440,000 cars in India a year across both plants but is only using about 25% of that, according to data intelligence company Global Data.

Ford, asked about which firms might be interested in buying the Tamil Nadu plant, told Reuters in a statement: “We continue to explore possible alternatives for our manufacturing facilities but have nothing further to share.”

Reuters

Ford’s service plans are now optional, and here’s what they cost

As part of Right to Repair, Ford is first carmaker to unbundle service plans from car prices
Life
1 week ago

THE FINANCE GHOST: Ford versus Ferrari

Comparing Ford and Ferrari products hasn’t been relevant since the GT40s took the chequered flag and embarrassed the Italians in the 1960s
Opinion
2 weeks ago

The most memorable motoring moments of 2021

From F1 controversy to the rise of the electric car, it was a momentous year
Life
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Elon Musk exercises all of his Tesla stock ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Dubai is growing on the back of smuggled African ...
Companies
3.
Angola’s kwanza makes best gains against the US ...
Companies
4.
Estate planning: What to consider
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Interest rate increases will also put more ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Ford invests R600m for its engine factory in Gqeberha

National

Ford's exit marks the end of an Indian dream for US carmakers

Companies

Ford to take $2bn hit as it stops making cars in India

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.