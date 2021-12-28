Companies

Most-read companies stories of 2021

A second year of restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 presented many companies with a range of challenges

28 December 2021 - 07:00
Picture: 123RF/VLADISLAVS GORNIKS
Picture: 123RF/VLADISLAVS GORNIKS

A second year of restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 presented many companies with a range of challenges.

While the liquor industry was one of the worst affected by the government’s measures, others found new opportunities to exploit.

Here are some of BD’s most-read company stories of the year.

1. Woolworths SA CEO Zyda Rylands will only be responsible for the food division from October until 2024, when she will retire from the company.

2. The liquor industry can literally say ‘I told you so’ 11 times over. 

3. Checkers is testing a store without checkout counters, the first cashierless food store in the country allowing shoppers to walk out without waiting in line to pay.

4. Disagreements between outgoing Absa CEO Daniel Mminele and some senior executives over the implementation of strategy became so serious that the board feared an increasing risk of a “loss of talent”.

5. Spur lost a long-running tax battle at the Supreme Court of Appeal in a judgment that shocked senior lawyers. 

6. Balwin Properties has cancelled its Wedgewood Development in Gauteng’s premium business district.

7. The world’s largest grocer, Walmart, is still backing its struggling SA subsidiary Massmart, owner of Makro and Game. 

8. Consol Glass is spending R8m a day to keep furnaces and production running even as orders for wine and beer bottles dry up.

9. The bank and service provider Lightstone say owners of up to 745,000 registered properties in SA may have had their personal details leaked. 

10. Woolworths has announced it is planning to increase its lowest-paid workers’ hourly wage by almost a quarter by 2023.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nedbank and IFC issue first green bond for SA ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Saica to allow rewrite of botched 2021 board exam ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Industrial assets take the lead in the 2021 ...
Companies / Property
4.
Estate planning: What to consider
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Pathology labs agree to slash Covid-19 rapid ...
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.