Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Steven Shultz from Momentum

20 December 2021 - 18:52
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Steven Shultz from Momentum joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
Markets
3 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Amplats to sell Bokoni Mine to African Rainbow ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone says much needs to be ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Implats ups RBPlat stake again as war with ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Premier Foods shareholder Brait raises R3bn in ...
Companies
5.
Ascendis board battle: chair ousted and old guard ...
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.