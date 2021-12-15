Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Riding out the Year of the Tiger

Michael Avery and guests discuss what’s in store for 2022 from a political, economic and business perspective

15 December 2021 - 16:03
It appears that many employers are considering the option in light of the poor uptake of vaccinations among the population. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
It appears that many employers are considering the option in light of the poor uptake of vaccinations among the population. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

On Thursday, March 5 2020 — 651 days ago — the National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that a positive test for a suspected case of Covid-19 in SA. Now, 21 months, 251-million confirmed cases, 5-million deaths and 7.1-billion vaccine doses later globally, much of the world remains in limbo, struggling to recover.

With that in mind it’s time to consider the new reality and ask what it means for politics, economics and business in 2022, or the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac. Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University; and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sanlam sees strong upside in Standard Bank, Absa ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sygnia founder Magda Wierzycka falls ill with ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
MTN snaps up 5G licence in Nigeria for R4.4bn
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Sasol cuts Secunda guidance again amid coal woes
Companies / Energy
5.
Karooooo keeps pace with customer additions
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.