WATCH: Riding out the Year of the Tiger

On Thursday, March 5 2020 — 651 days ago — the National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that a positive test for a suspected case of Covid-19 in SA. Now, 21 months, 251-million confirmed cases, 5-million deaths and 7.1-billion vaccine doses later globally, much of the world remains in limbo, struggling to recover.

With that in mind it’s time to consider the new reality and ask what it means for politics, economics and business in 2022, or the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac. Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University; and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes.