WATCH: Preparing for rising inflation and rates

Central banks are top of the agenda this week as US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England all scheduled to hold meetings.

The Fed’s is set to be the most closely watched, with analysts expecting it to increase the tapering of its bond-buying programme by $30bn per month from $15bn, in the face of sustained and growing consumer inflation.

That is likely to affect spending capacity, but what does it mean for your investment strategy and portfolio construction into the New Year? Michael Avery is joined by Peter Little, fund manager at Anchor Capital; Sumesh Chetty, portfolio manager at Ninety One; and Old Mutual Wealth investment strategist Jason Swartz.