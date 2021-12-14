Companies

WATCH: Market predictions for 2022

Business Day TV speaks to John Cairns from RMB

14 December 2021 - 20:31
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Persistent inflation, the Covid-19 pandemic and numerous global headwinds continue to weigh on investor confidence. Business Day TV spoke to John Cairns from RMB for a look at how these themes will drive the direction of markets in 2022.

