Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: The Year of the Tiger — what’s in store for the world in 2022?

Michael Avery and guests discuss what is in store for the world in 2022

13 December 2021 - 15:24 Michael Avery
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

It’s time to consider the new reality that is emerging in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and ask what it means for politics, economics and business.

While the IMF is cautioning that the Omicron variant could shave a few percentage points off global growth, the figure is still double that of SA’s expected GDP next year.

Crony capitalism, blackouts and scant investment left SA in a second recession in two years before the pandemic hit. The virus then pushed unemployment above 30%. Anger at decades of graft and the failing economy helped fuel riots in July.

With a large mining industry, South Africans’ hopes for a brighter economy in 2022 rest in part on high prices for what we dig up. But how long will it take to fix the deeper problems?

To discuss this, Michael Avery is joined by Gina Schoeman, Economist & Head of Research at Citi, Dr Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Finance at Wits, and Richard Calland, associate professor in public law at the University of Cape Town and a founding partner of the Paternoster Group.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Economic stability is China’s top priority in 2022, officials say

Officials say China will actively introduce policies that can help stabilise the economy amid a housing market slump and slower growth
News
2 days ago

Anglo American forecasts better 2022, 35% growth over next decade

Anglo American forecasts a stronger performance in 2022, banking on diamonds and iron ore, while planning to harness early copper from its Quellaveco ...
Companies
3 days ago

Wescoal on track to hit 2022 production target after Moabsvelden bump

Flagship project lifts group profit in 2022 half-year, putting it on track for full-year production of 8-million tonnes
Companies
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Standard Bank waited 10 days to disclose data ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Anglo American aims for greener growth with plan ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Shoprite forms joint venture with Sixty60 ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Christo Wiese inks R414m worth of deals for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
JSE launches private placements market
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

World stocks higher as upbeat mood takes hold of markets

Markets

Omicron spells bad news for sterling

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.