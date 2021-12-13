NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Lancet and Ampath slash PCR test prices by 41%
Business Day TV Business Day TV speaks to Siyabulela Makunga, spokesperson for the Competition Commission
13 December 2021 - 20:45
The Competition Commission and private pathology laboratories Ampath and Lancet, have reached an agreement that will see the price of PCR tests reduced by 41%. Business Day TV spoke to Siyabulela Makunga, spokesperson for the commission for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.