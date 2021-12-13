Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Lancet and Ampath slash PCR test prices by 41%​

Business Day TV Business Day TV speaks to Siyabulela Makunga, spokesperson for the Competition Commission

13 December 2021 - 20:45
A health worker opens packaging for Covid-19 testing material in Cape Town. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR/BLOOMBERG
A health worker opens packaging for Covid-19 testing material in Cape Town. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR/BLOOMBERG

The Competition Commission and private pathology laboratories Ampath and Lancet, have reached an agreement that will see the price of PCR tests reduced by 41%. Business Day TV spoke to Siyabulela Makunga, spokesperson for the commission for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PathCare agrees to cut Covid-19 PCR test price to R500

The Competition Commission says SA’s third-largest private pathology lab will also lower its price from about R850 with immediate effect
National
3 hours ago

Cost of rapid Covid-19 test next in Competition Commission crosshairs

Competition Commission sets its sights higher after deal with labs almost halves
National
1 day ago

ROB ROSE: All of a sudden, the labs can afford to slash Covid test prices by 41%

Given how much money South Africans have paid these labs in recent months, many wonder why it took the Competition Commission so long to act
Opinion
13 hours ago

STUART THEOBALD: SA must box clever to get out of the red-list predicament

The UK’s red-listing has destroyed a vitally-needed SA tourist season by requiring all those returning to Britain to quarantine in ...
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Standard Bank waited 10 days to disclose data ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Shoprite forms joint venture with Sixty60 ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Christo Wiese inks R414m worth of deals for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Anglo American aims for greener growth with plan ...
Companies / Mining
5.
JSE launches private placements market
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.