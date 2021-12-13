Companies

Shareholder climate resolution taken to Exxon

Exxon has not responded to an inquiry on whether it will seek to block the latest resolution by Follow This

13 December 2021 - 12:36 Ron Bousso and Sabrina Valle
An oil refinery is seen in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS
An oil refinery is seen in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS

London — Climate activist group Follow This targeted ExxonMobil with a shareholder resolution, urging it to deepen its carbon emissions reduction targets, ramping up pressure on the oil and gas company over its energy transition strategy.

The shareholder resolution ahead of the 2022 AGM urges Exxon to publish medium and long-term targets to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its operations and the burning of fuels sold to customers, known as Scope 3 emissions, to meet the UN-backed targets to limit global warming to below 2°C.

Exxon has successfully blocked attempts to file similar resolutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) during the presidency of Donald Trump. Exxon has not responded to an inquiry on whether it would seek to block the latest Follow This resolution.

Dutch organisation Follow This first targeted Royal Dutch Shell in 2016 and later expanded actions to other top oil and gas companies, gaining growing shareholder support. It is the first time it is targeting US companies Exxon and Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Companies have introduced in recent years climate strategies that vary widely in scope and ambition.

It has also filed new resolutions with Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum and Phillips, as well as Shell and BP for the 2022 meetings.

“In previous years, Big Oil's executives have shown that they only move after their shareholders vote for climate resolutions,” Follow This founder Mark van Baal said in an investor briefing.

A coalition of Exxon investors said in a report released on Thursday that it wants the oil company to replace its CEO and move more aggressively to slash GHG emissions.

Six months after hedge fund Engine No 1 successfully placed three new directors on Exxon's board to improve its climate approach, the report also said its newly appointed board members and management team have not done enough to transition to clean energy or overhaul spending.

Exxon earlier this month released its new investment strategy into 2027, increasing spending over the next six years on GHG emission-reduction projects to a total of $15bn.

Chevron's board “reviews proposals from shareholders in detail and will make recommendations to stockholders about how to vote on each request” in its proxy statement, planned for April 7, spokesperson Sean Comey said.

Marathon, BP and Shell confirmed receiving the resolution. Phillips 66 and Conoco declined to comment. 

Reuters

Shell investors back headquarters move to UK

Relocation comes after Dutch court orders group to speed up its reduction of carbon emissions
News
3 days ago

Tiger Global-backed nuclear fusion group raises $1.8bn in largest financing deal

Investors backing Commonwealth Fusion Systems include Bill Gates and venture capitalist John Doerr
Companies
1 week ago

Exxon’s new goal for cutting emissions falls far short of rivals

Still, new targets  do mean the energy producer will be meaningfully reducing its emissions on an absolute basis
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Standard Bank waited 10 days to disclose data ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Anglo American aims for greener growth with plan ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Amplats approves R4bn extension to its Der ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Icasa issues final invitation to apply for March ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Shoprite forms joint venture with Sixty60 ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Climate activists target Amazon depots across Europe on Black Friday

Companies

Power station operator Drax looks towards ‘emissions negative’ plant

Companies

Anglican Church’s co-operation with miners divides faithful

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.