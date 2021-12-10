Companies

STOCK WATCH

Watch: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments

10 December 2021 - 18:18
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments join Alishia to take a look at the week’s stock market activity and at the stock picks our market watchers have at the top of their lists at the moment.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Standard Bank and Lightstone suffer data breach ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Northam raises the stakes in bidding war for ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Q&A: Grit, guts and new frontiers: CEO Bronwyn ...
Companies / Property
4.
JSE publishes ESG disclosure report to guide ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sanlam reprices life policies as SA death payouts ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.