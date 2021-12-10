Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers

10 December 2021 - 18:18
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

Joining Business Day TV for a look at the day’s markets action are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Standard Bank and Lightstone suffer data breach ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Northam raises the stakes in bidding war for ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Q&A: Grit, guts and new frontiers: CEO Bronwyn ...
Companies / Property
4.
JSE publishes ESG disclosure report to guide ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sanlam reprices life policies as SA death payouts ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.