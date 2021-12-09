STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and independent analyst Chris Gilmour
09 December 2021 - 20:28
Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch is Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and independent analyst and Business Day columnist Chris Gilmour.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.