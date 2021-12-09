Companies

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and independent analyst Chris Gilmour

09 December 2021 - 20:28
Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch is Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and independent analyst and Business Day columnist Chris Gilmour.

