WATCH: Gauteng budget grows R7bn with focus on growth and recovery

Business Day TV talks to finance and e-government MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko

09 December 2021 - 20:29
Picture: 123RF/VICTOR CORREIA
Picture: 123RF/VICTOR CORREIA

Gauteng’s budget for the 2021/2022 financial year has been increased by R7bn to support economic growth and recovery efforts, create jobs and fight Covid-19. Business Day TV spoke to finance and e-government MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko for more on detail on how the purse strings have been adjusted.

