WATCH: Construction activity picks up in the third quarter
Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Roelof Botha about Afrimat’s construction index
09 December 2021 - 20:30
UPDATED 10 December 2021 - 07:37
Construction activity has registered an improvement in the third quarter.
According to the construction index, compiled by economist Roelof Botha and backed by Afrimat, activity rebounded by nearly 3% during the period. The upswing was led by rebuilding efforts as companies repaired the damage caused by the civil unrest in July.
Business Day TV spoke to Botha for more detail.
