WATCH: Construction activity picks up in Q3

Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Roelof Botha

09 December 2021 - 20:30
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Construction activity has registered an improvement in the third quarter. According to Afrimat’s Construction Index activity rebounded by nearly 3% during the period. The upswing was led by rebuilding efforts as companies repaired the damage caused by the civil unrest in July. Business Day TV spoke to independent economist Roelof Botha for more detail.

