WATCH: Business confidence slips
Business Day TV talks to Sacci CEO Alan Mukoki
08 December 2021 - 20:36
Business confidence dimmed in November. The SA Chamber of Commerce’s (Sacci) morale indicator declined to 92.8 points from a reading of 94.9 previously, largely due to a lag in exports and imports. Business Day TV spoke to Sacci CEO Alan Mukoki for more detail.
