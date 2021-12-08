Companies

WATCH: Business confidence slips

Business Day TV talks to Sacci CEO Alan Mukoki

08 December 2021 - 20:36
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER

​Business confidence dimmed in November. The SA Chamber of Commerce’s (Sacci) morale indicator declined to 92.8 points from a reading of 94.9 previously, largely due to a lag in exports and imports. Business Day TV spoke to Sacci CEO Alan Mukoki for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

