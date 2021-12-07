NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Rand nears R16 mark as GDP disappoints
Business Day TV talks to RMB’s John Cairns
07 December 2021 - 20:23
The rand has edged closer to R16/$ as SA’s GDP print surprised on the downside with the economy contracting by 1.5%. Business Day TV unpacked the moves playing out in the currency scene with RMB global markets strategist John Cairns.
