WATCH: Rand nears R16 mark as GDP disappoints

Business Day TV talks to RMB’s John Cairns​

07 December 2021 - 20:23
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

The rand has edged closer to R16/$ as SA’s GDP print surprised on the downside with the economy contracting by 1.5%. Business Day TV unpacked the moves playing out in the currency scene with RMB global markets strategist John Cairns​.

