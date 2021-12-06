Companies

WATCH: How Nampak returned to profit

Business Day TV talks to Nampak CEO Erik Smuts

06 December 2021 - 21:00
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Africa’s largest packaging group Nampak  has returned to profit in its 2021 financial year thanks to strong export sales and growth in Nigeria. But despite the rebound the firm has decided not to declare a dividend as it looks to get its debt back to more sustainable levels. Alishia Seckam spoke to Nampak CEO Erik Smuts for more detail.

Ethos to sell Neopak to 100% black-owned investment group

Corruseal group will buy 100% of Neopak from the Ethos Fund VI for an undisclosed sum as Ethos begins capital raising next fund
Companies
10 hours ago

Nampak confident it can win its debt war amid demand recovery

Falling oil prices had prompted Nampak to write down R2.2bn of goodwill in Nigeria in its 2020 year, but it says growth there has been surprising
Companies
12 hours ago

Nampak gets breathing room from lenders on improved performance

Debt-reduction date for R1bn pushed back from end-September to end-June 2022
Companies
2 months ago

