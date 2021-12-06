NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How Nampak returned to profit
Business Day TV talks to Nampak CEO Erik Smuts
06 December 2021 - 21:00
Africa’s largest packaging group Nampak has returned to profit in its 2021 financial year thanks to strong export sales and growth in Nigeria. But despite the rebound the firm has decided not to declare a dividend as it looks to get its debt back to more sustainable levels. Alishia Seckam spoke to Nampak CEO Erik Smuts for more detail.
