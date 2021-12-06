NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Alexander Forbes in focus
Business Day TV talks to CEO of Alexander Forbes, Dawie de Villiers
06 December 2021 - 20:59
Financial services group Alexander Forbes has declared a half-year dividend of 12c per share despite reporting a drop in profit. Alishia Seckam unpacked the rationale behind that decision with Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.