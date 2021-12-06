Companies

WATCH: Alexander Forbes in focus

Business Day TV talks to CEO of Alexander Forbes, Dawie de Villiers

06 December 2021 - 20:59
Alexander Forbes. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Alexander Forbes. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Financial services group Alexander Forbes has declared a half-year dividend of 12c per share despite reporting a drop in profit. Alishia Seckam unpacked the rationale behind that decision with Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers.

Alexander Forbes aims to attract independent financial advisers

Retirement fund administrator wants to double R80bn in retail assets it manages
Former Absa CEO Daniel Mminele to chair Alexander Forbes

Mminele will take over from Marilyn Ramplin, who will retire in April 2022 to focus on her private business interests
Alexander Forbes to buy EBS International

EBS shareholders, which include African Rainbow Capital, have agreed to sell 100% of the company's share capital to Alexander Forbes
