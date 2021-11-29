STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Ashraf Mohamed and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
29 November 2021 - 07:53
Independent analyst Ashraf Mohamed and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital talk to Alishia Seckam about the week’s stock market activity and their stock picks.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.