Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Ashraf Mohamed and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital

29 November 2021 - 07:53 Business Day TV
Independent analyst Ashraf Mohamed and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital talk to Alishia Seckam about the week’s stock market activity and their stock picks.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

