Companies

WATCH: Spotlight on small caps

Business Day TV talks to Small Talk Daily’s Anthony Clark about his stock picks in the small-cap sector

26 November 2021 - 10:02 Business Day TV
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE’s small-cap sector has proved its worth, with the index that tracks these industry players rising close to 20% year to date.

Business Day TV spoke to Small Talk Daily’s Anthony Clark for his stock picks in the small-cap sector.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Mid-cap movers and shakers

Expect some interesting action in the small- to mid-cap space in the next year, writes Anthony Clark
Companies
1 day ago

ANTHONY CLARK: Hats off to Bowler Metcalf

A company’s annual general meeting can be the source of valuable information
Companies
1 day ago

Investment trends 2021: The biggest wild card is inflation

SPONSORED | In conversation with Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer's head of research on the market outlook
Markets
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Property bellwether Growthpoint’s office ...
Companies / Property
2.
Input costs give Mr Price a headache
Companies
3.
Municipal debt: read it and weep
Companies / Investors Monthly
4.
Why Microsoft is on cloud 9 right now
Companies / Investors Monthly
5.
Stefanutti Stocks in talks with lenders to extend ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.