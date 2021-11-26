WATCH: Spotlight on small caps
Business Day TV talks to Small Talk Daily’s Anthony Clark about his stock picks in the small-cap sector
26 November 2021 - 10:02
The JSE’s small-cap sector has proved its worth, with the index that tracks these industry players rising close to 20% year to date.
Business Day TV spoke to Small Talk Daily’s Anthony Clark for his stock picks in the small-cap sector.
