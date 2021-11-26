Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Kaap Agri rebounds

Business Day TV spoke to Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh about the agricultural services group’s full-year results

26 November 2021 - 07:51 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/OTICKI
Picture: 123RF/OTICKI

Agricultural services group Kaap Agri more than tripled its total dividend for the year to end-September as revenue at its retail-focused business units returned to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh about the group’s financial performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Kaap Agri warns of pressure for farmers, but sticks to growth target

Rising fuel and fertilizer costs could offset the benefit of higher yields and prices for SA's fruit and grain farmers, but bumper harvests are ...
Companies
1 day ago

Zeder leaps on R1.6bn deal to sell logistics business

News of stake’s sale lifts share price as much as 9.2% after group operated under cautionary for months
Companies
1 week ago

Zeder says SA’s agricultural conditions still favourable as investors eye its assets

Improved climatic conditions and robust demand benefited the group’s portfolio in its half year to August
Companies
1 month ago

Kaap Agri soars after selling property assets of retail fuel business

Company to use the proceeds to reduce borrowings and look for potential acquisitions
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Property bellwether Growthpoint’s office ...
Companies / Property
2.
Input costs give Mr Price a headache
Companies
3.
Municipal debt: read it and weep
Companies / Investors Monthly
4.
Why Microsoft is on cloud 9 right now
Companies / Investors Monthly
5.
HCI shows turnaround signs but critics still seek ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.