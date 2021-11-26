NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Kaap Agri rebounds
Business Day TV spoke to Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh about the agricultural services group’s full-year results
26 November 2021 - 07:51
Agricultural services group Kaap Agri more than tripled its total dividend for the year to end-September as revenue at its retail-focused business units returned to pre-Covid-19 levels.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh about the group’s financial performance.
