WATCH: Invicta posts 25% rise in revenue
Business Day TV spoke to Invicta CEO Steven Joffe about the company’s interim results
26 November 2021 - 09:56
Investment holding and management company Invicta says it has delivered an excellent set of results for the six months to end-September.
The company posted a 25% rise in revenue from continuing operations and a 55% jump in operating profit.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Invicta CEO Steven Joffe for more detail.
