Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Invicta posts 25% rise in revenue

Business Day TV spoke to Invicta CEO Steven Joffe about the company’s interim results

26 November 2021 - 09:56 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Investment holding and management company Invicta says it has delivered an excellent set of results for the six months to end-September.

The company posted a 25% rise in revenue from continuing operations and a 55% jump in operating profit.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Invicta CEO Steven Joffe for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Invicta spends more than R500m to acquire Dartcom amid fibre race

Move comes as companies seek to gain from explosion in demand for fast home internet thanks to Covid-19
Companies
1 month ago

Invicta: Great bounceback, and there’s more to come

The past 12 months have shown a dramatic transformation in Invicta’s fortunes
Companies
3 months ago

WATCH: How Invicta’s streamlining efforts have paid off

Invicta CEO Steven Joffe discusses the group’s full-year financial results
Companies
4 months ago

Invicta ‘like a coiled spring’ as it eyes acquisitions amid plummeting debt

Cost-cutting and inventory management helps the group to grow cash as demand for its products firms
Companies
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Property bellwether Growthpoint’s office ...
Companies / Property
2.
Input costs give Mr Price a headache
Companies
3.
Municipal debt: read it and weep
Companies / Investors Monthly
4.
Why Microsoft is on cloud 9 right now
Companies / Investors Monthly
5.
Stefanutti Stocks in talks with lenders to extend ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.