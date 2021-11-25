Companies

WATCH: How M&A activity soared in SA in the first half of 2021

25 November 2021 - 08:38 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Bas121
Picture: 123RF/Bas121

M&A activity in SA soared during the first half of the year. Deals worth $52bn have been recorded and analysts believe activity will remain strong going into 2022.

Business Day TV spoke to Herbert Smith Freehills partner Patrick Leyden for more detail.

