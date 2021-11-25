NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How M&A activity soared in SA in the first half of 2021
Business Day TV spoke to Herbert Smith Freehills partner Patrick Leyden
25 November 2021 - 08:38
M&A activity in SA soared during the first half of the year. Deals worth $52bn have been recorded and analysts believe activity will remain strong going into 2022.
Business Day TV spoke to Herbert Smith Freehills partner Patrick Leyden for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.