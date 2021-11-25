NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Business confidence flat in fourth quarter
Business Day TV talks to RMB Economist Siobhan Redford about the business confidence data
25 November 2021 - 07:41
SA’s business confidence remains subdued. The RMB/BER sentiment index came in unchanged at 43 in the fourth quarter, as power cuts and intensifying supply chain issues weighed.
Business Day TV spoke to RMB Economist Siobhan Redford about the data.
