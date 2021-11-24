Companies

Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft

24 November 2021 - 09:17 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft talk to Business Day TV about their stock picks of the day.

