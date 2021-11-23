WATCH: How Netcare plans to survive a possible fourth Covid-19 wave

Private hospital operator Netcare has resumed dividend payments, with a final payout of 34c per share for its 2021 financial year as the group’s operations have recovered from the initial effect of Covid-19.

The pandemic has weighed on hospital groups as it has led to higher costs due to the increased need for PPE and less revenue from elective surgeries, which have been put on hold to deal with Covid-19 cases when infection rates have surged.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Netcare CEO Richard Friedland for more insight on the health of the firm’s balance sheet as SA eyes a possible fourth Covid-19 wave.