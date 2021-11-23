Companies

WATCH: How Netcare plans to survive a possible fourth Covid-19 wave

Business Day TV spoke to Netcare CEO Richard Friedland about the company’s full-year results

23 November 2021 - 07:59 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Private hospital operator Netcare has resumed dividend payments, with a final payout of 34c per share for its 2021 financial year as the group’s operations have recovered from the initial effect of Covid-19.

The pandemic has weighed on hospital groups as it has led to higher costs due to the increased need for PPE and less revenue from elective surgeries, which have been put on hold to deal with Covid-19 cases when infection rates have surged.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Netcare CEO Richard Friedland for more insight on the health of the firm’s balance sheet as SA eyes a possible fourth Covid-19 wave.

Netcare issues dividend on jump in full-year profit

SA’s third-largest private hospital operator by market value managed to further cut the length of stay for Covid-19 patients through evolving ...
Netcare holds back on mandatory workplace vaccination

Mediclinic and Life Healthcare both announced in October that they were introducing mandatory vaccination policies for staff and providers
Netcare says profit is steadily improving despite the third wave

Hospital group has got better at managing the influx of Covid-19 patients, even as each wave has been more severe
