Companies

Power station operator Drax looks towards ‘emissions negative’ plant

As well as the plant capturing the emissions it creates by burning pellets, the absorption of greenhouse gases during the growth of the wood means its overall effect will be carbon negative

23 November 2021 - 17:21 Susanna Twidale
Steam billows from the cooling towers of a coal power station near Cottbus, Germany. Picture: REUTERS
Steam billows from the cooling towers of a coal power station near Cottbus, Germany. Picture: REUTERS

London — Britain’s Drax is considering building a biomass plant in the US whose power generation it says will absorb more emissions than it creates, its CEO told the Reuters Events Energy Transition Europe Summit on Tuesday.

Drax is developing technology to capture and store emissions generated from burning wood-based biomass pellets, which are categorised as renewable power, and hopes to have this up and running at a plant in Britain by 2027.

The company said that as well as the plant capturing the emissions it creates by burning pellets, the absorption of greenhouse gases during the growth of the wood means its overall effect would be carbon negative.

Green groups vocal at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow earlier in November have criticised the burning of wood biomass pellets, arguing it was not a carbon-neutral method of energy generation and that pellet production could contribute to deforestation.

“It's very early stages, but we might go ahead and build another project in the US,” CEO Will Gardiner said. “Already we see there are corporates who are interested in buying negative emissions.”

Many companies have set net-zero emissions targets which will require them to purchase carbon offset credits to compensate for the emissions they are unable to cut themselves.

Some corporate giants such as Microsoft have also said they are willing to pay a premium for removal offsets, which take carbon emissions out of the atmosphere.

Drax’s power stations provide about 6% of Britain’s electricity, and the company has converted most of its coal-fired power plants to biomass over the past few years.

Gardiner said Drax only uses wood residuals or byproducts from trees primarily used for lumber, and that demand for wood from sustainable managed forests can help increase forest growth.

Reuters

GRAY MAGUIRE: SA policymakers have not come to grips with climate adaptation

Adjusted credits are important in the developing world, where opportunities for nature-based solutions abound, writes Gray Maguire
Opinion
1 hour ago

MIKE LOEWE: Battle of the coastline versus the waistlines of Shell shareholders looms

Aggressive exploration for Wild Coast oil and gas is the wrong move at the wrong time, writes Mike Loewe
Opinion
1 day ago

COP26: the Danish show us how it’s done

The Danes are an entirely laudable nation who are showing the world how to build the closest thing to a carbon-neutral utopia we have yet seen
News & Fox
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Outgoing Eskom Pension Fund CIO unlikely to stay ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Reserve Bank hits back at Sipho Pityana
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Prosus bets on ‘buy now, pay later’ model to grow ...
Companies
4.
Netcare holds back on mandatory workplace ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
NPA aims to wrap up Tongaat probe in early 2022
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Miners have almost 4,000MW of renewable projects in pipeline, council says

National

Woodside and BHP give final go-ahead for Scarborough gas field

Companies

Sasol’s green plan gets shareholder approval

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.