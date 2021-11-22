Companies

Business Day TV talks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss

22 November 2021 - 08:14 Business Day TV
Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV about the week’s stock market activity.

