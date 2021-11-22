WATCH: JSE celebrates 134 years

November marks the 134th anniversary of the Johannesburg Securities Exchange.



It all harks back to the discovery of gold in the Wits basin in 1886, which resulted in the formation of the great mining finance houses and investors who needed a central facility to access primary capital.



Initially trading took place in a miner’s tent and moved to the stables at the corner of what in now Sauer and Commissioner Streets.



To reflect on the history of the capital markets in SA and the road ahead, it’s a great pleasure to welcome Dr Leila Fourie, Group CEO of the JSE, Sasfin Securities’ deputy chairperson David Shapiro, and Liston Meintjes, who is now independent but has had a storied career in investment management.