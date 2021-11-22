Companies

WATCH: JSE celebrates 134 years

Michael Avery and guests reflect on the history and future of the capital markets in SA

22 November 2021
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

November marks the 134th anniversary of the Johannesburg Securities Exchange.

It all harks back to the discovery of gold in the Wits basin in 1886, which resulted in the formation of the great mining finance houses and investors who needed a central facility to access primary capital.

Initially trading took place in a miner’s tent and moved to the stables at the corner of what in now Sauer and Commissioner Streets.

To reflect on the history of the capital markets in SA and the road ahead, it’s a great pleasure to welcome Dr Leila Fourie, Group CEO of the JSE, Sasfin Securities’ deputy chairperson David Shapiro, and Liston Meintjes, who is now independent but has had a storied career in investment management.

EDITORIAL: Distell takeover could cause more JSE blues

Most investors will miss out because Heineken has no plans to list the $4bn yet-to-be-named regional champion
Opinion
10 hours ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Questions linger over RBPlats’s overtures to Impala and hostility to Northam

Spurned miner had a right to do due diligence, as all bona fide offerors must be granted the same access to information
Opinion
23 hours ago

Uncertainty paves way for abuse of share appraisal remedy by wily investors

Rising litigation shows advent of arbitrage as a calculated hedge fund investment strategy
Opinion
7 hours ago
