Companies

VW to discuss CEO Herbert Diess’s future on Tuesday

The company is due to discuss its five-year spending plan on December 9, and it is expected that a decision will be made before then

22 November 2021 - 15:22 Victoria Waldersee
Herbert Diess, CEO of German carmaker Volkswagen. Picture: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY
Herbert Diess, CEO of German carmaker Volkswagen. Picture: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Berlin — Volkswagen's supervisory board executive committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss the future of CEO Herbert Diess, sources said, confirming a report in Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) earlier on Monday.

It is not yet clear whether a final decision will be made at Tuesday’s meeting, which will be attended among others by works council head Daniela Cavallo and representatives for the majority shareholder families, Hans Michel Piech and Wolfgang Porsche, the FAZ said.

The company is due to discuss its five-year spending plan on December 9, and it is expected that a decision will be made before then, FAZ reported.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks between Diess and union representatives at Volkswagen over his management style and electrification strategy, after the CEO warned at a meeting that 30,000 jobs could be lost if the process was not managed well. 

Reuters

Europe car sales crash to worst on record for October

Carmakers see chip shortage finally easing and hope for rebound
News
3 days ago

Zero-emissions pledge depends on readiness, says Toyota

Carmaker among a few to postpone signing declaration until regions upgrade charging infrastructure
Companies
1 week ago

A sobering week for Volkswagen’s EV ambitions

Volkswagen chief Herbert Diess finds dethroning Tesla's Elon Musk as the king of electric vehicles has got a lot harder
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NPA aims to wrap up Tongaat probe in early 2022
Companies / Industrials
2.
Buoyant Barloworld issues special dividend of ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Omnia doubles profit amid buoyant mining and ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Keep the power on: Battery energy storage systems ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Mixed bag of fortunes for KAP
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.