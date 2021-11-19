Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV talks to Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Nick Crail from Ashburton investments

19 November 2021 - 09:03 Busines Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch is Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments​

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Investec shareholders to get a Ninety One bonanza ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Q&A: Consol Glass director explains what’s behind ...
Companies
3.
AB InBev bets on new barley variants to boost ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Heineken sees Distell as a gateway to new African ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
MTN ties up sale and leaseback of towers in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.