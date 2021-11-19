NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How Life Healthcare has recovered from the effects of Covid-19
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Peter Wharton-Hood
19 November 2021 - 08:59
Private hospital operator Life Healthcare says its adaption to the Covid-19 pandemic and a strong showing by its international operations helped profits recover during its full year.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Peter Wharton-Hood for more detail on the group’s operational and financial performance during 2021
Or listen to full audio
