Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Did the Reserve Bank make a good call to raise rates on inflation concerns?

Business Day TV spoke to Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman

19 November 2021 - 08:53 Busines Day TV
Picture: 123RF/rollingcamera
Picture: 123RF/rollingcamera

The SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee raised rates  25 basis points on Thursday as it highlighted its concerns about rising inflation. The move indicates the slow turnaround from ultra accommodative monetary policy that was implemented to deal with the economic shocks caused by Covid-19.

But with SA’s economy still being weighed down by civil unrest and power cuts, did the bank make the right call?

Alishia Seckam spoke to Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman for his thoughts on the matter

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Investec shareholders to get a Ninety One bonanza ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Q&A: Consol Glass director explains what’s behind ...
Companies
3.
AB InBev bets on new barley variants to boost ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Heineken sees Distell as a gateway to new African ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
MTN ties up sale and leaseback of towers in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.