WATCH: Did the Reserve Bank make a good call to raise rates on inflation concerns?

The SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee raised rates 25 basis points on Thursday as it highlighted its concerns about rising inflation. The move indicates the slow turnaround from ultra accommodative monetary policy that was implemented to deal with the economic shocks caused by Covid-19.

But with SA’s economy still being weighed down by civil unrest and power cuts, did the bank make the right call?

Alishia Seckam spoke to Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman for his thoughts on the matter