WATCH: Spar posts almost 3% increase in annual group turnover

Business Day TV spoke to Spar CEO Brett Botten about the company’s full-year results

18 November 2021 - 07:26 Business Day TV
Location: Spar has benefited from the fact that consumers have who preferred to shop closer to home. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Spar has posted an almost 3% rise in annual turnover and a 5.4% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS), supported by its Irish and Swiss operations.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Spar CEO Brett Botten about the company’s full-year results.

