WATCH: Spar posts almost 3% increase in annual group turnover
18 November 2021 - 07:26
Spar has posted an almost 3% rise in annual turnover and a 5.4% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS), supported by its Irish and Swiss operations.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Spar CEO Brett Botten about the company’s full-year results.
